'Civic sense first...': Rivals halt fight to let ambulance pass

Nov 18, 2024

What's the story In Kerala's Calicut district, a street brawl between two political factions paused briefly to allow an ambulance to pass, a moment now captured in a viral video. The incident took place on Saturday (November 16) during elections at a local cooperative bank. Tensions had been simmering between the Congress and a breakaway faction, resulting in the violent clash.

Election results trigger violence, netizens praise civic sense

The video shows both sides pausing their fight momentarily to let an ambulance pass. The act of civic responsibility amid chaos has been widely praised online. A social media user dubbed it "The Kerala Story," adding, "Civic sense first, fight later." The elections were especially contentious as they ended a 61-year Congress stronghold on the bank's board of directors.

