Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi's extreme air pollution has led to changes in office timings and a shift to online classes for primary schools.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) has hit a 'severe plus' level, prompting the implementation of Stage 4 anti-pollution measures.

The smog has also disrupted flights and trains due to low visibility. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Over 160 flights were delayed at Delhi airport

Delhi smog disrupts flights, trains as visibility drops

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:34 am Nov 18, 202410:34 am

What's the story Thick smog shrouded Delhi on Monday, leading to major travel disruptions owing to low visibility. More than 28 trains, which were supposed to arrive at New Delhi and Anand Vihar Railway stations, were delayed by two to nine hours. The Indira Gandhi International Airport also witnessed disruptions with over 160 flights, including 118 departures and 43 arrivals, being delayed. The average departure delay was around 22 minutes.

Pollution response

Severe air pollution prompts staggered office timings in Delhi

In light of the extreme air pollution, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced staggered office timings. Central government offices will function from 9:00am to 5:30pm Delhi government offices from 10:00am to 6:30pm and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices from 8:30am to 5:00pm. All primary schools have moved to online classes as a precautionary measure against the toxic air quality.

AQI status

Delhi's AQI reaches 'severe plus' level

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) touched a "severe plus" level of 481 by 6:00am triggering GRAP Stage 4 anti-pollution measures across Delhi-NCR. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's air quality index (AQI) had deteriorated sharply. Out of 34 monitoring stations, 32 recorded "severe" levels above 400.