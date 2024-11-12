Summarize Simplifying... In short Chirag Paswan's uncle, Paras, has been evicted from his 40-year-old residence in Patna, despite seeking help from top BJP leaders.

Paras was given a 2-day notice

Chirag Paswan's uncle evicted from 40-year-old residence in Patna

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:55 am Nov 12, 202409:55 am

What's the story Pashupati Paras, the estranged uncle of Union Minister Chirag Paswan, has been evicted from a residence he occupied for nearly four decades. The white building near Patna airport was officially registered as the Lok Janshakti Party office by Paras's late brother, Ramvilas Paswan. Unofficially, it also served as Paras's home. The Bihar government successfully vacated the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party office on November 11, ahead of a November 13 deadline.

Notice issued

Eviction notice and failed intervention attempts

The building construction department had served Paras a notice asking him to vacate the premises by November 13. Even after approaching top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Delhi, no help came. Party sources said Chirag's determination was the deciding factor in the eviction process.

Past incidents

Chirag's past eviction and Paras's property acquisition

Notably, Chirag had himself faced eviction earlier. In March 2022, he was evicted from a Delhi bungalow that had turned into his father's near-permanent residence. The bungalow at 12 Janpath Road was adjacent to Sonia Gandhi's residence at 10 Janpath. During that eviction, Chirag had accused Paras of turning a blind eye to the ruckus created by security forces.

Property history

Paras's original acquisition and transfer of property

Paras had bought the Patna bungalow when he was an MLA four decades ago. After losing an election, the property was handed over to the Lok Janshakti Party. Though Ramvilas had another house with his family, he often stayed at this party office when he returned from Delhi.