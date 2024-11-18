IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory

Delhi airport activates low-visibility measures amid smog

By Snehil Singh 10:11 am Nov 18, 202410:11 am

What's the story Dense fog and severe air pollution have disrupted daily life in the national capital, affecting traffic and flight schedules. According to reports, low visibility procedures were implemented at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Additionally, the authorities have introduced emergency measures to address the deteriorating air quality, urging travelers to stay updated on flight schedules. On Sunday night, IndiGo issued a travel advisory, warning passengers of delays due to low visibility.

Flight disruptions

Over 160 flights delayed at Delhi airport

In a post on X, IndiGo said, "#6ETravelAdvisory: Fog is currently affecting visibility in Delhi, which may result in slow-moving traffic and delays in flight schedules." Despite normal flight operations till late Sunday, more than 160 flights were delayed by Monday morning due to the inclement weather. The average delay in departures was around 22 minutes and seven flights were canceled altogether.

Pollution crisis

Delhi's air quality deteriorates, emergency measures invoked

Delhi's deteriorating air quality has forced the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to invoke Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) has crossed 450, making it "severe plus." This stage comprises an eight-point action plan to mitigate the pollution crisis, including banning non-essential truck traffic and stopping construction activities.

Weather advisory

IMD issues orange advisory, schools transition to online classes

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange advisory for dense fog in Delhi on Monday, with visibility expected to drop as low as 200 meters. This is likely to further affect aviation, train, and road travel. Meanwhile, in view of the hazardous air quality, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced schools will switch to online classes except for students of classes 10 and 12.