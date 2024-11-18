Summarize Simplifying... In short In Manipur, six bodies were found in a river, including a toddler and his grandmother, sparking widespread protests and political fallout.

The unrest led to the suspension of internet services, imposition of curfew, and the withdrawal of the National People's Party from the BJP-led government.

The violence, condemned as a terror attack, is part of an ongoing ethnic conflict that has left over 200 dead and thousands displaced since last year. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The victims belonged to the Meitei community

Six bodies—including toddler, his grandmother—found in Manipur river

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:36 am Nov 18, 202409:36 am

What's the story Tensions are running high in Manipur after six bodies, including three children, were found in the Jiribam district. The victims, all belonging to the Meitei community, were allegedly abducted by suspected Kuki militants, reports said. Among the deceased were a two-year-old boy and his 65-year-old grandmother whose bodies were found floating in a nearby river.

Heartbreaking confirmation

Family members confirmed dead in abduction

Laisharam Herojit, a resident of a relief camp, confirmed his family members' death. His wife, two children, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and her son were abducted on November 11 during a confrontation between militants and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Borobekra. The discovery of their bodies has sent shockwaves through the community.

Rising tensions

Protests erupt, internet suspended amid unrest

Following the news of the killings, protests broke out in Imphal Valley leading to vandalism of homes belonging to Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and attempts to storm Chief Minister Biren Singh's residence. In response, authorities have suspended internet services in several districts. Security forces used tear gas and blank fire to disperse crowds while an indefinite curfew has been imposed due to the unrest.

Political turmoil

Political fallout and arrests amid ongoing unrest

The National People's Party (NPP) withdrew its support from the BJP-led government over its handling of the crisis, although it doesn't impact the BJP's majority in the state assembly. Meanwhile, police have arrested 23 people involved in vandalism and arson during the protests. The violence stems from ethnic tensions between Meitei and Kuki communities that started last year in May over Meitei's inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe category.

Ongoing conflict

Killings condemned as terror attack amid ethnic tensions

Political leaders have condemned the killings as a terror attack instead of a skirmish between communities. Security forces said they killed 10 militants during an encounter at a CRPF camp. The violence has left over 200 dead since last year, with thousands displaced. The state continues to be divided into ethnic enclaves with efforts underway to restore peace and stability amid deepening divides between communities.