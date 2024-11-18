Six bodies—including toddler, his grandmother—found in Manipur river
Tensions are running high in Manipur after six bodies, including three children, were found in the Jiribam district. The victims, all belonging to the Meitei community, were allegedly abducted by suspected Kuki militants, reports said. Among the deceased were a two-year-old boy and his 65-year-old grandmother whose bodies were found floating in a nearby river.
Family members confirmed dead in abduction
Laisharam Herojit, a resident of a relief camp, confirmed his family members' death. His wife, two children, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and her son were abducted on November 11 during a confrontation between militants and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Borobekra. The discovery of their bodies has sent shockwaves through the community.
Protests erupt, internet suspended amid unrest
Following the news of the killings, protests broke out in Imphal Valley leading to vandalism of homes belonging to Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and attempts to storm Chief Minister Biren Singh's residence. In response, authorities have suspended internet services in several districts. Security forces used tear gas and blank fire to disperse crowds while an indefinite curfew has been imposed due to the unrest.
Political fallout and arrests amid ongoing unrest
The National People's Party (NPP) withdrew its support from the BJP-led government over its handling of the crisis, although it doesn't impact the BJP's majority in the state assembly. Meanwhile, police have arrested 23 people involved in vandalism and arson during the protests. The violence stems from ethnic tensions between Meitei and Kuki communities that started last year in May over Meitei's inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe category.
Killings condemned as terror attack amid ethnic tensions
Political leaders have condemned the killings as a terror attack instead of a skirmish between communities. Security forces said they killed 10 militants during an encounter at a CRPF camp. The violence has left over 200 dead since last year, with thousands displaced. The state continues to be divided into ethnic enclaves with efforts underway to restore peace and stability amid deepening divides between communities.