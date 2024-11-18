Delhi wakes up to season's worst air quality—at 481
Delhi recorded its worst air quality of the season on Monday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching a "severe-plus" level of 481 at 6:00am. The severe condition drastically reduced visibility to a mere 150 meters at Palam, disrupting flight schedules. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has activated Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which comes into force when AQI exceeds 450.
GRAP Stage 4 activated to combat severe air pollution
Under GRAP Stage 4, non-essential trucks are not allowed to enter Delhi unless they carry essential goods or use clean fuels like LNG, CNG, or BS-VI diesel. Similar restrictions apply to light commercial vehicles not registered in Delhi unless they are electric or use CNG or BS-VI diesel. Delhi-registered BS-IV and older diesel medium and heavy goods vehicles are also prohibited unless engaged in essential services.
Construction halted, schools shift to online amid pollution crisis
All construction activities, including public infrastructure projects, have been stopped amid the hazardous air quality. Schools have shifted to online classes for all students except classes 10 and 12. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi confirmed the move on social media saying, "With the imposition of GRAP-4 from tmrw (sic), physical classes shall be discontinued for all students, apart from Class 10 and 12."
Workplaces advised to operate at reduced capacity
Public and private offices in Delhi-NCR have been advised to function at 50% capacity, with the rest of the employees working from home. The central government is also mulling work-from-home options for its staff. State governments are mulling further measures such as closing colleges and restricting non-essential commercial activities. The odd-even vehicle rule could be implemented if things don't improve.
Stubble burning and weather conditions worsen Delhi's air quality
The severe air pollution in Delhi is being blamed on adverse weather conditions and stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana. These two contribute to nearly 38% of Delhi's pollution this year. The India Meteorological Department predicts that smog conditions with low wind speeds will continue till Saturday. Authorities are advising residents, especially vulnerable groups like children and those suffering from chronic illnesses, to remain indoors as much as possible.