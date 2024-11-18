Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi is grappling with its worst air quality of the season, leading to the imposition of GRAP Stage 4 restrictions.

The severe pollution, attributed to adverse weather and stubble burning in neighboring states, has prompted authorities to advise residents to stay indoors.

Delhi recorded its worst AQI of the season on Monday

Delhi wakes up to season's worst air quality—at 481

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:11 am Nov 18, 202409:11 am

What's the story Delhi recorded its worst air quality of the season on Monday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching a "severe-plus" level of 481 at 6:00am. The severe condition drastically reduced visibility to a mere 150 meters at Palam, disrupting flight schedules. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has activated Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which comes into force when AQI exceeds 450.

Pollution measures

GRAP Stage 4 activated to combat severe air pollution

Under GRAP Stage 4, non-essential trucks are not allowed to enter Delhi unless they carry essential goods or use clean fuels like LNG, CNG, or BS-VI diesel. Similar restrictions apply to light commercial vehicles not registered in Delhi unless they are electric or use CNG or BS-VI diesel. Delhi-registered BS-IV and older diesel medium and heavy goods vehicles are also prohibited unless engaged in essential services.

Disruptions

Construction halted, schools shift to online amid pollution crisis

All construction activities, including public infrastructure projects, have been stopped amid the hazardous air quality. Schools have shifted to online classes for all students except classes 10 and 12. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi confirmed the move on social media saying, "With the imposition of GRAP-4 from tmrw (sic), physical classes shall be discontinued for all students, apart from Class 10 and 12."

Work restrictions

Workplaces advised to operate at reduced capacity

Public and private offices in Delhi-NCR have been advised to function at 50% capacity, with the rest of the employees working from home. The central government is also mulling work-from-home options for its staff. State governments are mulling further measures such as closing colleges and restricting non-essential commercial activities. The odd-even vehicle rule could be implemented if things don't improve.

Pollution causes

Stubble burning and weather conditions worsen Delhi's air quality

The severe air pollution in Delhi is being blamed on adverse weather conditions and stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana. These two contribute to nearly 38% of Delhi's pollution this year. The India Meteorological Department predicts that smog conditions with low wind speeds will continue till Saturday. Authorities are advising residents, especially vulnerable groups like children and those suffering from chronic illnesses, to remain indoors as much as possible.