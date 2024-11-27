Summarize Simplifying... In short In response to recent accidents, authorities have reduced speed limits on Noida and Yamuna expressways due to foggy conditions.

Noida, Yamuna expressways to reduce speed limits amid foggy conditions

By Snehil Singh 04:27 pm Nov 27, 202404:27 pm

What's the story The Noida traffic police have decided to reduce speed limits on the Noida-Greater Noida and Yamuna expressways from December 15 to February 15. The decision comes after recent accidents due to low visibility due to dense fog. For light vehicles, the speed limit will be reduced from 100km/h to 75km/h on both expressways. Heavy vehicles will be reduced from 60km/h to 50km/h on Noida Expressway and from 80km/h to 60km/h on Yamuna Expressway.

Accident aftermath

Recent accidents prompt speed limit reduction

The decision to lower speed limits comes after recent accidents on these expressways. A truck rammed into two cars on the Yamuna Expressway, killing one and injuring many. In another incident, a bus rammed into a truck due to fog, injuring 17 on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. DCP (Traffic) Yamuna Prasad stressed that "driving at high speeds in foggy conditions is fraught with risks as it becomes difficult for drivers to see obstacles."

Safety upgrades

New safety measures to be implemented on expressways

To make this period safer, authorities will install new speed limit signs and fog lights on the expressways. Jaypee Infratech, which handles the Yamuna Expressway, has also stationed patrol vehicles, ambulances, cranes, and fire tenders for emergencies. They even serve tea to truck drivers at night to prevent drowsiness. These measures are part of an annual safety protocol during winter months when fog reduces road visibility and increases accident risks.

Enforcement actions

Traffic police enforce speed limits, issue e-challans

The traffic police have been active in cracking down on the new speed limits. More than 150 e-challans were issued for violations earlier this month. The fines for exceeding the revised speed limits are ₹2,000 for light vehicles and ₹4,000 for heavy vehicles. These crackdowns are a regular part of the authorities' efforts to ensure road safety during the foggy winter months.