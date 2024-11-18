Delhi air quality: AQI at this station above 1500
Delhi is battling a severe air pollution crisis as the AQI at multiple monitoring stations crossed 1500. This puts it in the "hazardous" category. Swiss air technology company IQAir said Mundka recorded an AQI of 1591, Dwarka-Sector 8 1497, and Rohini 1427 on Monday morning. Delhi's overall AQI was reported at 485 by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), putting it in the "severe-plus" category.
Authorities implement emergency measures
In view of the worsening air quality, authorities have imposed Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). These measures include the ban on BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles, restriction of interstate non-electric-CNG busses, suspension of construction activities, and staggering government office timings to ease traffic congestion. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said physical classes would be suspended for students except those of classes 10 and 12.
Stubble burning and PM2.5 exacerbate Delhi's pollution crisis
The pollution crisis is mainly blamed on stubble burning in neighboring states such as Punjab, which greatly adds to particulate matter. The CPCB noted PM2.5 as the major pollutant, which poses severe health risks as it can enter deep into the lungs. Amid the crisis, Delhi International Airport Limited issued an advisory about possible flight disruptions due to low visibility.
Political tensions rise over pollution control failures
The situation has also sparked political tensions, with Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai and Bharatiya Janata Party-led governments in neighboring states trading barbs over failure to control pollution. Haryana's Nuh district has announced school holidays for classes up to 5th from November 18 to November 22. As emergency measures continue, Delhi continues to remain under a thick blanket of smog with no immediate relief in sight.