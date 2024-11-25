Summarize Simplifying... In short Kangana Ranaut, an actor-turned-politician, criticized Uddhav Thackeray for his alleged disrespect towards women, linking it to his political downfall.

Following the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's sweeping victory in Maharashtra, Ranaut praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Despite the opposition MVA's significant loss, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut vowed to continue fighting against injustice.

Kangana Ranaut attacks Uddhav Thackeray after MVA's defeat

'Monster who disrespects women': Kangana Ranaut attacks Uddhav Thackeray

By Snehil Singh 12:23 pm Nov 25, 202412:23 pm

What's the story Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray after the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) massive defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency called Thackeray a "daitya" (monster) and said, "I expected such a bad failure of Uddhav Thackeray." She added one can tell a "devta" (god) from a "daitya" by their respect for women and commitment to their welfare.

Political downfall

Ranaut links Thackeray's defeat to alleged disrespect towards women

Ranaut connected Thackeray's political demise to his alleged disrespect towards women, alluding to her previous battles with his government. In 2020, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), under the then-MVA government headed by Thackeray, razed alleged illegal modifications at Ranaut's Bandra bungalow. The Bombay High Court subsequently held that the demolition was "malafide" and awarded her compensation.

Election aftermath

Ranaut praises PM Modi's leadership post-Mahayuti's electoral success

After the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's landslide victory in Maharashtra, Ranaut hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. She called him "invincible" and destined for the "salvation of the country." The actor-turned-politician also said that during her campaign observations, kids were chanting "Modi-Modi," highlighting his popularity among the masses.

Election results

MVA constituents fail to secure enough seats in assembly

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance won a stunning 233 out of 288 seats in Maharashtra. This left the opposition MVA with a mere 49 seats. None of the MVA constituents won enough seats to stake a claim to the post of Opposition Leader in the assembly. The Shiv Sena (UBT) won just 20 seats, Congress 16, and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was decimated to a paltry 10 seats.

Post-election response

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP expresses resilience despite defeat

Despite the crushing defeat, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut remained defiant. He said that they are not disappointed and will continue to fight against injustice in Maharashtra. The statement comes after the election results saw a landslide victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and a massive defeat for the opposition MVA.