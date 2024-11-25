Summarize Simplifying... In short The Winter Session of India's Parliament, running from November 25 to December 20, is set to address significant issues, including 16 bills and potential 'One Nation One Election' legislation.

'Congress resorting to hooliganism': Modi ahead of Parliament's winter session

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi has slammed the Congress party, accusing it of indulging in "hooliganism" in the Parliament. He alleged that a small group of people, repeatedly rejected by the public, are trying to hijack the proceedings of the Parliament by creating ruckus. This criticism comes on the heels of a massive win for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Modi expresses hope for productive winter session

Modi hoped for a productive Winter Session of Parliament, with constructive debates. He urged all MPs to approach the session with enthusiasm and emphasized on its importance as it marks the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution. "The voters of India are dedicated to democracy," he said, asking MPs to respect these democratic sentiments.

Winter session to address key issues

The Winter Session, starting November 25 and ending December 20, will tackle a number of important issues. It will discuss 16 bills including amendments to waqf law and new legislation for a cooperative university. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has assured the government is ready to discuss any topic in this session, calling for cooperation from all parties for smooth proceedings.

Opposition parties gear up for winter session

The Winter Session is likely to be contentious, with opposition parties prepared to take on the government on several issues. These include international issues related to businessman Gautam Adani and domestic unrest in Manipur. There is also speculation over possible government plans to introduce a 'One Nation One Election' bill in this session.