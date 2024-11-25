Summarize Simplifying... In short The recent election defeat in Maharashtra has cast a shadow over the Rajya Sabha return of MVA leaders Pawar, Chaturvedi, and Raut, due to insufficient party backing.

Maharashtra MVA alliance lost the recent assembly polls

Maharashtra: Pawar, Raut, Chaturvedi's RS return unlikely after MVA's defeat

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:01 pm Nov 25, 202412:01 pm

What's the story The recent Maharashtra assembly elections have changed the state's political landscape forever. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti coalition won 235 seats with a 49.6% vote share. Meanwhile, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) managed to win only 49 seats with a 35.3% vote share. The result has major implications for Rajya Sabha representation from Maharashtra, especially for Sharad Pawar, Priyanka Chaturvedi, and Sanjay Raut.

RS impact

MVA leaders' Rajya Sabha return uncertain after election results

The election result has overshadowed the Rajya Sabha return of several MVA leaders. Pawar, the president of Nationalist Congress Party (SP), along with Chaturvedi and Raut from Shiv Sena (UBT), are unlikely to return due to lack of party support. Pawar and Chaturvedi's current six-year terms, which began on April 3, 2020, will end by April 3, 2026. Raut's term will end by July 22, 2028.

RS dominance

BJP's victory bolsters its Rajya Sabha prospects

The BJP's victory in Maharashtra increases its prospects of getting a majority in the Rajya Sabha, as the state sends 19 members to the Upper House. Presently, the BJP has seven seats from Maharashtra in the Rajya Sabha. The Congress has three seats, Shiv Sena one, Shiv Sena (UBT) two, NCP three, NCP (SP) two and Republican Party of India (Athawale) one.

Strength

BJP's combined strength in Rajya Sabha reaches 112

With 95 MPs in the Rajya Sabha and support from allies and six nominated members, the BJP's strength goes up to 112. Although there are no immediate vacancies in Maharashtra for the Rajya Sabha, there are 10 vacancies from other states which the BJP is likely to win more than half. Four nominated member vacancies are also up for grabs. These developments could take the BJP-led alliance past the halfway mark in the 245-member House.

Defeat

MVA coalition's defeat despite earlier claims

The MVA coalition faced a crushing defeat despite senior leaders earlier claiming they would defeat Mahayuti. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray was left in disbelief over the election results, calling them "unexpected and incomprehensible." He said he couldn't believe Maharashtra would behave this way after listening to him during the coronavirus pandemic as "kutumb pramukh" or head of family.