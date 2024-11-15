Summarize Simplifying... In short Lucky Bisht, a former security personnel for PM Modi and the subject of the biography "R.A.W. Hitman: The Real Story of Agent Lima", declined to participate in 'Bigg Boss 18' to maintain his commitment to confidentiality.

PM Modi's ex-security personnel was approached for 'Bigg Boss 18'

Why PM Modi's ex-security personnel Lucky Bisht declined 'Bigg Boss'

What's the story Lucky Bisht, a former sniper and Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) agent who once served as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security personnel has reportedly turned down an offer to join the reality show Bigg Boss 18. Despite his recent social media fame through tales of his valor, Bisht refused to take up the opportunity. "As an R&AW agent, our lives are often shrouded in secrecy and mystery," he explained.

Bisht's commitment to secrecy led to 'Bigg Boss' refusal

Bisht further elaborated on his decision, saying, "Very few people ever know the true details of who we are. We're trained to never reveal our identity or personal lives, and I've adhered to that." "It's a choice I made, and I'm glad that people are understanding and supportive of it." This statement reflects his commitment to maintaining the confidentiality inherent in his role as an R&AW agent.

Bisht's journey from Haldwani to national recognition

Bisht, a Haldwani native in Uttarakhand, took the decision after consulting his team and having several discussions with the Bigg Boss 18 producers. His life story has been chronicled in a biography titled R.A.W. Hitman: The Real Story of Agent Lima by famous crime writer and ex-journalist S Hussain Zaidi. The book, published by Simon & Schuster last year, has made him a national name. A biopic film on him is also reportedly in the works.

Meanwhile, 'Bigg Boss 18' continues to captivate audiences

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 18 continues to entertain us with its mix of drama and camaraderie. The Salman Khan-hosted show is famous for heated confrontations but also showcases real friendships like that of Alice Kaushik, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh. The recent episodes witnessed Rajat Dalal winning the task for the next "Time God" and Karanveer Mehra feeling guilty for not supporting his friends Shilpa Shirodkar and Chum Darang.