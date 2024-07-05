In brief Simplifying... In brief In Uttarakhand, a bridge collapse left dozens stranded and two pilgrims missing.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) swiftly responded, rescuing 16 pilgrims so far and continuing operations for others.

This follows a recent SDRF rescue of 10 youngsters trapped on an island near Robbers Cave in Dehradun, demonstrating their ongoing commitment to safety. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Tragic bridge collapse in Uttarakhand

2 pilgrims swept away in Uttarakhand bridge collapse, dozens stranded

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:54 pm Jul 05, 202404:54 pm

What's the story Two pilgrims were swept away in Uttarakhand following the collapse of a temporary bridge due to an unexpected surge in water flow. The incident occurred approximately 8-9km ahead of Gangotri on the Gomukh footpath at Devgad, leaving between 30 and 40 pilgrims stranded. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was promptly alerted and arrived at the scene to aid those left stranded by the collapse.

Rescue efforts

SDRF conducts rescue operations, saves sixteen pilgrims

Upon receiving the distress call, the SDRF team promptly arrived at the location and facilitated a safe river crossing for those stranded. As per SDRF reports, sixteen pilgrims have been successfully rescued so far, with operations still underway for others. This incident comes on the heels of another recent rescue operation by the SDRF where they saved 10 youngsters stranded on an island near Robbers Cave in Dehradun.

Past rescue

SDRF's previous rescue operation at Robbers Cave

SDRF officials shared details of the previous rescue operation, stating, "We received information from the City Control Room (CCR) that some people had been trapped on an island near Robbers Cave (Guchhupani), for whose rescue an SDRF team is required." The rescue team, including sub-inspector Laxmi Rawat from post-Sahastradhara, immediately set out for the site with necessary rescue equipment. They successfully navigated the strong river current using ropes to bring the trapped individuals to safety.