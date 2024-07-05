In brief Simplifying... In brief In preparation for monsoon season, the Delhi government has established a 24/7 flood control room.

Delhi government sets up 24/7 flood control room for monsoon

What's the story The Delhi government has set up a 24/7 flood control room to monitor the water levels of the Yamuna river during the monsoon season. This announcement was made by Delhi's Water Minister, Atishi, during a joint press conference with the city's Irrigation and Flood Control minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj. Atishi stated, "We hope that the flood situation doesn't occur in Delhi. But, if the level of water in Yamuna rises, Delhi govt is ready to deal with that."

Control room to gather real-time data from Yamuna river

The flood control room, located at the District Magistrate of East Delhi's office, will collect real-time data from Hathni Kund Barrage, the point from which Yamuna's water is released. The room will be staffed by representatives from all relevant departments, including Delhi government officials, DDA, MCD, NMCD authorities, BSES, Delhi Jal Board, Tata Power and the health department.

Control room to oversee weather and initiate rescue operations

The control room will monitor weather conditions along all areas on the banks of the Yamuna and make decisions based on these observations. Atishi explained, "After the release of one lakh cusecs of water, relief and rescue machinery starts working." If water levels exceed safe thresholds, the flood and revenue departments will step in to conduct evacuations, rescue, and relief operations.

Flood control room to utilize computerized real-time data

The decision to set up the flood control room was made following a meeting between the government and concerned departments. Bharadwaj also stated that the room would be completely computerized and will track real-time data. Atishi noted that last year, the Yamuna had risen to its highest level in 70 years at 208.66 metres, emphasizing the necessity of such measures.