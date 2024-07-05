In brief Simplifying... In brief Following the World Cup victory parade at Marine Drive, a massive cleanup operation was undertaken.

The parade, which turned a usual five-minute journey into an hour-long event due to the crowd, left behind a significant amount of litter.

The cleanup, carried out by the civic solid waste management department and NGO workers, involved seven vehicles and ensured all waste was sent to recycling plants.

Litter left behind after T20 victory celebration

Massive cleanup at Marine Drive after World Cup victory parade

By Chanshimla Varah 04:20 pm Jul 05, 202404:20 pm

What's the story Thousands of excited cricket fans gathered along the scenic 1-kilometer Marine Drive route from Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium on Thursday to commemorate the India Team's T20 World Cup triumph. This multitude, in turn, left behind a ton of rubbish, such as water bottles and shoes, which the civic body had to later pick up. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that it took about 100 civic workers over eight hours to clean up the area.

Crowd at Marine Drive

Parade logistics

Parade route and cleanup operation details

The victory parade commenced from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Nariman Point after 7.30 pm, ending at the Wankhede Stadium. The usually five-minute journey extended to over an hour due to the crowd size. Post-celebration, BMC deployed seven vehicles, including five jeeps and two dumpers, to collect the litter left by spectators.

Event management

Waste management and security measures during parade

The BMC announced that all collected waste would be sent to recycling plants instead of dumping grounds. The cleanup operation, involving civic solid waste management department staff and NGO workers, began at 11.30pm on Thursday and concluded at 8:00am on Friday. At least 11 individuals were also rushed to hospitals due to minor injuries or dizziness caused by the massive crowding during the parade.

Visuals from the gathering