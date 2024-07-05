Massive cleanup at Marine Drive after World Cup victory parade
Thousands of excited cricket fans gathered along the scenic 1-kilometer Marine Drive route from Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium on Thursday to commemorate the India Team's T20 World Cup triumph. This multitude, in turn, left behind a ton of rubbish, such as water bottles and shoes, which the civic body had to later pick up. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that it took about 100 civic workers over eight hours to clean up the area.
Crowd at Marine Drive
Parade route and cleanup operation details
The victory parade commenced from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Nariman Point after 7.30 pm, ending at the Wankhede Stadium. The usually five-minute journey extended to over an hour due to the crowd size. Post-celebration, BMC deployed seven vehicles, including five jeeps and two dumpers, to collect the litter left by spectators.
Waste management and security measures during parade
The BMC announced that all collected waste would be sent to recycling plants instead of dumping grounds. The cleanup operation, involving civic solid waste management department staff and NGO workers, began at 11.30pm on Thursday and concluded at 8:00am on Friday. At least 11 individuals were also rushed to hospitals due to minor injuries or dizziness caused by the massive crowding during the parade.