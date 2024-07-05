Postponed NEET-PG exam to now be held on August 11
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has rescheduled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) to August 11, following its postponement last month due to alleged test irregularities. The exam will now be conducted in two shifts, but the cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility to appear in the NEET-PG shall continue to be August 15, the notification added.
NEET-PG postponed right before exam
In a late-night post on June 22, the Health Ministry announced the postponement of the NEET-PG exam, which was scheduled to be conducted just hours later on Sunday (June 23). "It has accordingly been decided, as a precautionary measure, to postpone the NEET-PG Entrance Examination, scheduled to be held tomorrow, i.e., June 23, 2024," the statement read. The Centre justified the postponement as being in the best interests of students and to maintain the examination's sanctity.
High-Level committee formed to review examination process
The decision came amid escalating controversies surrounding alleged irregularities in the competitive exams, NEET-UG and UGC-NET, both of which are conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Later, the Ministry of Education formed a high-level committee, led by former ISRO chairman Dr. K Radhakrishnan, to recommend reforms in the examination process and data security protocols. The seven-member committee is expected to submit its report within two months.
NEET-PG exam to assess eligibity for postgraduate medical courses
The NEET-PG exam is conducted to assess the eligibility of MBBS degree holders for enrolment in postgraduate medical courses in government and private medical colleges nationwide. The exam is administered by the National Board of Examinations, an autonomous organization within the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Government of India. It also conducts exams on various National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Specialty courses (SS) and Master of Dental Surgery (MDS).