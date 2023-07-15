CUET UG 2023 results: Over 22,000 candidates score 100 percentile

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 15, 2023 | 04:57 pm 2 min read

Around 14.9 lakh candidates registered for the exam (Representational image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday announced the results for this year's Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate (UG) examination. Aspirants who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the CUET's official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in. According to The Times of India, more than 22,000 candidates have scored 100 percentile in the 2023 exam.

Here's how to check CUET UG results

To check the 2023 CUET UG results, candidates need to visit the aforementioned website and click on the login link on the portal. A new window will open, where they will need to enter their exam application number and date of birth as login credentials. Now, the scorecard will be displayed on the screen, which can be downloaded or printed for future reference.

Over 5,000 candidates score 100 percentile in English

Reports said 5,685 students scored 100 percentile in English, followed by 4,850 in Biology/Biotechnology/Biochemistry, 2,836 in Economics, 2,357 in Business Studies, 1,796 in Political Science, 1,361 in History, and 1,074 in Accountancy/Bookkeeping. The CUET UG exam is conducted for admissions to undergraduate programs at central, state, private, and deemed universities. In 2023, 250 universities participated in the exam, compared to 90 universities in 2022.

Exam was conducted in India and overseas

This year, around 14.9 lakh candidates registered for the CUET UG exam, and over 11.1 lakh appeared for it. The exam was conducted in nine phases from May 21 to June 23 in 387 cities across India and 24 cities overseas. Selected students will now get admission to their desired participating universities on the basis of their CUET UG scorecard and cut-off marks.

