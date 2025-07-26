Newcastle United to end pursuit of Brentford's Yoane Wissa
Newcastle United are set to end their pursuit of Brentford striker Yoane Wissa. As per a report in Sky Sports News, the decision comes after the club was told by Brentford to significantly increase their offer or withdraw from the transfer deal. This has left both Wissa and his representatives disappointed, as they had expressed a strong desire for him to join the Magpies. Earlier, it was reported that Brentford aren't keen to lose both Bryan Mbeumo and Wissa in the same window. Here's more.
Newcastle had initially made a £25 million bid for Wissa, which was rejected by Brentford. The Magpies were ready to improve their offer, but the latest developments have forced them to look at other targets. The 28-year-old striker was being eyed as a potential second-choice option behind RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko if Alexander Isak were to leave the club.
Despite Brentford's efforts to start contract talks, sources close to the BBC suggested that Wissa was not interested in negotiating improved terms. Thereafter, Wissa recently left Brentford's pre-season training camp in Portugal for talks with the club's hierarchy about his future. Despite the interest from Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, and Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford are reluctant to sell him. The club has already lost head coach Thomas Frank, captain Christian Norgaard, and Mbeumo this summer.
Brentford head coach Keith Andrews confirmed Wissa's departure from the club's training camp in Portugal amid speculation about his future. He said, "He has gone back to London. It was his decision, obviously because of speculation." Despite the uncertainty surrounding Wissa's future at Brentford, Andrews confirmed that the striker would return to training with the squad next week.