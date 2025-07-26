Wissa was keen on joining Newcastle

Newcastle United to end pursuit of Brentford's Yoane Wissa

By Rajdeep Saha 10:20 pm Jul 26, 2025

Newcastle United are set to end their pursuit of Brentford striker Yoane Wissa. As per a report in Sky Sports News, the decision comes after the club was told by Brentford to significantly increase their offer or withdraw from the transfer deal. This has left both Wissa and his representatives disappointed, as they had expressed a strong desire for him to join the Magpies. Earlier, it was reported that Brentford aren't keen to lose both Bryan Mbeumo and Wissa in the same window. Here's more.