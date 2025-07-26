Manchester Test: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill stitch unique record-breaking partnership
What's the story
Team India's KL Rahul and Shubman Gill have etched their names in the history books of Test cricket. The two batters have stitched a record-breaking stand in the ongoing 4th Test versus England in Manchester. India were reduced to 0/2 in the 3rd innings, trailing England by 311 runs. Rahul and Gill have since then added a century-plus stand to post a unique record.
Partnership
Highest partnership in Tests after a team being 0/2
Rahul and Gill have recorded the highest stand in Tests after a team was reduced to 0/2. As per the official broadcast, the duo broke a 105-run stand between India's Mohinder Amarnath and Gundappa Viswanath in 1977 against Australia (3rd Test, MCG). Before that, England's Archie MacLaren and Stanley Jackson added 102* runs in the first innings versus Australia in 1902 at Lord's.
Information
Rahul and Gill fight after India get reduced to 0/2
India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan in the 1st over bowled by Chris Woakes to be rattled. A watchful Rahul and skipper Gill survived the new ball and built a solid stand.