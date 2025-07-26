LOADING...
Rahul has been watchful for India (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Manchester Test: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill stitch unique record-breaking partnership

By Rajdeep Saha
Jul 26, 2025
09:50 pm
What's the story

Team India's KL Rahul and Shubman Gill have etched their names in the history books of Test cricket. The two batters have stitched a record-breaking stand in the ongoing 4th Test versus England in Manchester. India were reduced to 0/2 in the 3rd innings, trailing England by 311 runs. Rahul and Gill have since then added a century-plus stand to post a unique record.

Partnership

Highest partnership in Tests after a team being 0/2

Rahul and Gill have recorded the highest stand in Tests after a team was reduced to 0/2. As per the official broadcast, the duo broke a 105-run stand between India's Mohinder Amarnath and Gundappa Viswanath in 1977 against Australia (3rd Test, MCG). Before that, England's Archie MacLaren and Stanley Jackson added 102* runs in the first innings versus Australia in 1902 at Lord's.

Information

Rahul and Gill fight after India get reduced to 0/2

India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan in the 1st over bowled by Chris Woakes to be rattled. A watchful Rahul and skipper Gill survived the new ball and built a solid stand.