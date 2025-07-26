Manchester Test: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill stitch unique record-breaking partnership

Partnership

Highest partnership in Tests after a team being 0/2

Rahul and Gill have recorded the highest stand in Tests after a team was reduced to 0/2. As per the official broadcast, the duo broke a 105-run stand between India's Mohinder Amarnath and Gundappa Viswanath in 1977 against Australia (3rd Test, MCG). Before that, England's Archie MacLaren and Stanley Jackson added 102* runs in the first innings versus Australia in 1902 at Lord's.