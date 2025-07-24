India to tour England for white-ball series in 2026: Details

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced India 's tour of England in July 2026. The visit will include a series of five T20Is and three ODIs. Notably, India are currently playing the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy (Test series) against the same opponents, trailing 2-1. The upcoming series will be part of England's summer schedule, which also includes matches against New Zealand and Pakistan.

Upcoming fixtures England's schedule before the India series Along with the series against India, England will also host New Zealand and Pakistan for Test matches in June and August respectively. The men's team will begin their campaign with three Tests against New Zealand between June 4 and 29. This will be followed by the five-T20I series against India, starting July 1. The two teams will also clash in three ODIs between July 14 and 19.

Information How India fared in 2022 It is worth noting that India won both ODI and T20I series on their 2022 England tour. They won both series by a 2-1 margin. Notably, India haven't ever lost a T20I series in England (multiple matches).

Additional fixtures Schedule after India's tour Pakistan will play three Tests in England between August 19 and September 9. Sri Lanka will visit England thereafter for a series of three T20Is and as many ODIs. Meanwhile, the England women's team will host New Zealand for three ODIs and as many T20Is in May. The matches will lead up to the home Women's T20 World Cup.