NZ vs PAK: Who has replaced injured Mark Chapman?
What's the story
New Zealand's cricketer Mark Chapman has been ruled out of the 2nd ODI against Pakistan after suffering a hamstring injury.
The injury was sustained during the first match in Napier.
However, despite the setback, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead is hopeful of Chapman's return for the final match.
Tim Seifert has been named Chapman's replacement for the crucial game.
Here are further details.
Player replacement
Seifert's performance earns ODI selection
Stead was disappointed over Chapman's absence, particularly after his phenomenal performance in the opening ODI.
He said, "It's obviously disappointing news for Mark, after a really special innings in the opening ODI in Napier."
Stead also emphasized that Seifert's brilliant performance in the T20Is pushed his selection for the ODIs.
Despite the preference for contracted players, Seifert scored a staggering 249 runs from five matches at an average of 62.
Team strategy
Seifert's experience and form
Stead stressed on Seifert's experience and current form as major assets to the team.
He said, "With several new faces in this squad it's great to be able to call on a player of Tim's experience."
The coach further added Seifert gives another top-order batting option ahead of an important match tomorrow.
This strategic move comes as New Zealand eyes another victory after their impressive win in Napier.