Decoding KKR's lowest IPL totals vs MI at the Wankhede
What's the story
In a thrilling encounter at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians (MI) demolished defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders to register their first victory in IPL 2025.
Debutant left-arm seamer Ashwani Kumar returned with four wickets for 24 runs as KKR were folded for the lowest score this season - 116/10.
Here we decode KKR's lowest IPL totals against MI at the Wankhede.
#3
116/10 in 2025
The recent IPL 2025 game saw MI bowlers exploit the fresh pitch at Wankhede.
Trent Boult sent Sunil Narine back in the first over while Deepak Chahar trapped Quinton de Kock caught in the second over.
At the end of the powerplay, KKR were reeling at 41/4.
Kumar's 4/24 was instrumental in this middle-order collapse as KKR were folded for just 116 in 16.2 overs.
In response, MI (121/2) prevailed in just 12.5 overs.
#2
105/10 in 2013
Chasing 171 in the 2013 Wankhede game against MI, KKR were folded for just 105 in 18.2 overs.
They lost wickets at regular intervals as the MI bowlers were brilliant that day.
Jacques Kallis (24) and Debabrata Das (23) were the only ones to touch the 20-run mark.
While Harbhajan Singh claimed three wickets, Mitchell Johnson and Pragyan Ojha dismissed two batters each.
#1
67/10 in 2008
The first edition of IPL, in 2008, saw KKR being bundled out for just 67 in 15.2 overs against MI at the Wankhede.
This continues to be their lowest total to date. Shaun Pollock's three-fer inside the first seven overs jolted KKR before other bowlers chipped in.
Salman Butt (13), skipper Sourav Ganguly (15), and Ajit Agarkar (15) were the only ones to enter double digits.
In response, MI (68/2) finished the chase inside the powerplay.