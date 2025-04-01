What's the story

In a thrilling encounter at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians (MI) demolished defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders to register their first victory in IPL 2025.

Debutant left-arm seamer Ashwani Kumar returned with four wickets for 24 runs as KKR were folded for the lowest score this season - 116/10.

Here we decode KKR's lowest IPL totals against MI at the Wankhede.