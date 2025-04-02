What's the story

New Zealand thrashed Pakistan in the 2nd ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton, on April 2.

The Black Caps successfully defended 292/8 after bowling Pakistan out for 208 (41.2 overs). Although Faheem Ashraf and Naseem Shah saved Pakistan from a middle-order collapse, Pakistan fell short.

A five-wicket haul from Ben Sears fueled NZ's one-sided win. Mitchell Hay earlier scored an unbeaten 99 for them.