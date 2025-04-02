NZ beat Pakistan in 2nd ODI to seal series: Stats
What's the story
New Zealand thrashed Pakistan in the 2nd ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton, on April 2.
The Black Caps successfully defended 292/8 after bowling Pakistan out for 208 (41.2 overs). Although Faheem Ashraf and Naseem Shah saved Pakistan from a middle-order collapse, Pakistan fell short.
A five-wicket haul from Ben Sears fueled NZ's one-sided win. Mitchell Hay earlier scored an unbeaten 99 for them.
Match
A look at match summary
Being invited to bat, NZ had a steady start. However, they slumped to 132/5 in the middle overs.
Substantial knocks from Muhammad Abbas (41) and Mitchell Hay (99*) helped them reach 292/8 in 50 overs.
Pakistan suffered early setbacks and were down to 72/7 in the 22nd over. A 64-run stand between Ashraf and Naseem took Pakistan past 170. They later perished for 208.
Hay
Crucial knock from Hay
An unbeaten 99 from Hay laid the foundation for NZ's crucial win.
The wicketkeeper-batter's explosive knock came at a crucial time when the team was reeling at 132/5 in the 27th over.
However, the 77-run partnership between Muhammad Abbas and Hay steadied the ship. Hay accelerated thereafter, taking NZ to 292/8. He slammed a 78-ball 99* (7 fours and 7 sixes).
Information
Maiden ODI fifty for Hay
Hay raced to his maiden half-century in ODI cricket. The middle-order batter, who made his debut last year, has now tallied 158 runs from six ODI innings at an average of 52.66. His tally includes a healthy strike-rate of 104.63.
Bowling
How Sears tore through Pakistan's batting
William ORourke and Jacob Duffy uprooted Pakistan's top order, bringing them down to 9/3.
Sears did the damage thereafter, dismissing Salman Agha and Mohammad Rizwan in one over. The seamer next removed Mohammad Wasim Jr, reducing Pakistan to 72/7.
Sears's final two victims were Ashraf (73) and Shah (51), who took Pakistan past 200. He conceded 59 runs from 9.2 overs.
Milestone
Ninth NZ bowler with this feat
As per ESPNcricinfo, Sears is now the ninth bowler to take a fifer for New Zealand against Pakistan in ODI cricket.
He joined the likes of Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Richard Hadlee, Chris Harris, Lockie Ferguson, Danny Morrison, and Shayne O'Connor on this elite list.
Sears's 5/59 are also the ninth-best bowling figures for NZ against Pakistan in the format.
Partnership
Ashraf and Naseem's partnership sparks hope
Pakistan's top-order batters faltered against Kiwi seamers.
Imam-ul-Haq's resistance was short-lived as he fell to Jacob Duffy, leaving Pakistan reeling at 32/5 in 12 overs.
Ashraf and Naseem revived Pakistan's innings thereafter. The former brought up his fifty with a six (73 off 80 balls).
The latter walked in after Haris Rauf being was concussed and left the field. He slammed a 44-ball 51.
Stats
Notable stats of Naseem, Ashraf
According to Cricket Statistician Kausthub Gudipati, Naseem now has the second-highest score by number 11 batter in ODI cricket.
He is only behind Mohammad Amir, who scored 58 against England in 2016. No other batter has a fifty-plus score in this regard.
Like Naseem, Ashraf also tallied his maiden half-century in the format. He also took a wicket for 46 runs in 10 overs.
Information
NZ seal five-ODI series
As mentioned, New Zealand have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Pakistan. The final game will be played Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on April 5. The Kiwis earlier won the five-match T20I series 4-1.