IPL reprimands LSG's Digvesh Rathi for 'notebook' celebration: Details here
What's the story
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has reprimanded Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) leg-spinner, Digvesh Singh Rathi, for breaching its Code of Conduct.
The punishment comes after Rathi mimicked a 'notebook' celebration after dismissing Punjab Kings's Priyansh Arya.
The incident took place during the IPL 2025 encounter between the two sides at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.
Here are further details.
Celebration controversy
Rathi's celebration mirrored West Indies pacer's signature move
Rathi's 'notebook' celebration, where he pretended to write in an imaginary notebook after dismissing Arya, was a throwback to West Indies seamer Kesrick Williams's similar act.
The IPL Governing Council, however, didn't see it as friendly banter between teammates and chose to penalize Rathi.
He has been fined 25% of his match fees and awarded a demerit point for his actions.
Information
Rathi accepts Level 1 offense
Rathi has accepted his guilt in this matter, admitting to the Level 1 offense under Article 2.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct. He also accepted the Match Referee's sanction without contesting it, an official IPL release stated.
Team impact
LSG's performance impacted by Rathi's actions
Despite Rathi's individual brilliance, where he took two wickets for 30 runs from his four overs, LSG faltered against Punjab Kings.
The team lost by eight wickets, with PBKS chasing down the target of 173 runs in just 16.2 overs.
The defeat has raised concerns over captain Rishabh Pant's form and the team's overall performance in the tournament.