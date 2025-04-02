What's the story

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has reprimanded Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) leg-spinner, Digvesh Singh Rathi, for breaching its Code of Conduct.

The punishment comes after Rathi mimicked a 'notebook' celebration after dismissing Punjab Kings's Priyansh Arya.

The incident took place during the IPL 2025 encounter between the two sides at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Here are further details.