What's the story

Chennai Super Kings coach, Stephen Fleming, recently explained why MS Dhoni has been batting lower down the order in their 2025 Indian Premier League encounters.

The former Indian captain batted at number seven in their defeat against Rajasthan Royals. His entry at number nine against Royal Challengers Bengaluru shocked the experts and fans.

Fleming informed that Dhoni has been managing his workload while balancing his wicket-keeping duties for IPL 2025.