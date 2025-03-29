What's the story

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag humorously questioned MS Dhoni's batting position during Chennai Super Kings's (CSK) recent defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2025.

The rare decision to bat at No.9, a rarity for the legendary cricketer, led to widespread speculation among fans and experts alike.

The match was held at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where CSK failed to chase a target of 197 runs set by RCB.

