In the SMAT semi-final, Hardik Pandya's short-lived performance couldn't save Baroda from defeat against Mumbai.

Despite early setbacks, Baroda managed a decent score thanks to Shivalik Sharma and Atit Sheth, but Mumbai's Ajinkya Rahane's impressive 98 runs led them to victory.

Baroda lost to Mumbai (Image Source: X/@hardikpandya7)

Hardik Pandya fails to deliver for Baroda in SMAT semi-final

By Rajdeep Saha 06:04 pm Dec 13, 202406:04 pm

What's the story Baroda's Hardik Pandya failed to deliver for the side in a crucial semi-final contest of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Friday. Pandya, who came to bat at number six, was dismissed for just five runs. Shivam Dube dismissed the all-rounder. The stage was set nicely for Pandya to come in and uplift Baroda but today wasn't his day. Here's more.

A short stay at the crease for Pandya

Baroda were 80/4 after 11.4 overs when Pandya walked in. However, his stay was cut short. Dube produced the wicket in the first ball of the 14th over. Pandya faced six balls for his five runs. Baroda were 89/5 with his dismissal.

Mumbai win

Mumbai beat Baroda to enter SMAT final

Baroda posted a competitive total of 158/7 after early setbacks. The team was reeling at 89/5 and 103/6. However, Shivalik Sharma (36*) and Atit Sheth (22) did well thereafter that helped Baroda recover. In response, Mumbai got past Baroda's score and won the match by six wickets with 16 balls to spare. Ajinkya Rahane shone with a stellar 98 run-knock. Pandya claimed 1/29.

Pandya's performance in SMAT 2024/25 season

In 7 matches, Pandya scored 246 runs this season at 49.20 with the help of two fifties. He struck at an excellent 193.70. He hit 17 fours and 20 sixes. With the ball, Pandya ended up with six wickets.