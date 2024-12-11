Gabba Test: Matthew Hayden gives his advice to Indian pacers
As the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy draws closer, former Australian opener Matthew Hayden has given strategic advice to the Indian pace bowlers. With the series level at 1-1 after Australia's win in Adelaide, Hayden stressed on Star Sports how important it is for India's fast bowlers to change their tactics at Brisbane's iconic Gabba. He stressed precision and exploiting bounce could be key in getting Australian batters out. Here's more.
Hayden emphasizes on precision and bounce
Hayden stressed on the need for precision for India's fast bowlers, asking them to concentrate on the fourth and fifth stump line. He also asked them to utilize the extra bounce that Gabba pitch offers. "India, when they do get a chance to bowl, they need to rely on hovering in that fourth, fifth stump line a bit more," Hayden told Star Sports.
Hayden's advice for Indian batters
Apart from his bowling strategy, Hayden also gave some advice to the Indian batting unit. He stressed on the need for resilience and patience in tough conditions. "India must bat better, they must bat for time. They must bat a day of Test match cricket," he said. This emphasizes on occupying the crease for long and going for a score in the 350 range.
Series tied 1-1
India won the first Test match in Perth's Optus Stadium by 295 runs. However, Australia roared back in style and won the pink-ball Test by 10 wickets. India were poor with the bat across both innings. Meanwhile, the Indian pacers also failed to make use of the pink ball.