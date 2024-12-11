Summarize Simplifying... In short Matthew Hayden, former Australian cricketer, has advised Indian pacers to focus on precision and utilize the extra bounce of the Gabba pitch.

He also urged the Indian batting unit to show resilience and patience, aiming to occupy the crease longer and target a score around 350.

This comes after India's mixed performance in the Test series against Australia, with a victory in Perth but a loss in the pink-ball Test. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Hayden wants Indian pacers to focus on precision

Gabba Test: Matthew Hayden gives his advice to Indian pacers

By Rajdeep Saha 07:29 pm Dec 11, 202407:29 pm

What's the story As the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy draws closer, former Australian opener Matthew Hayden has given strategic advice to the Indian pace bowlers. With the series level at 1-1 after Australia's win in Adelaide, Hayden stressed on Star Sports how important it is for India's fast bowlers to change their tactics at Brisbane's iconic Gabba. He stressed precision and exploiting bounce could be key in getting Australian batters out. Here's more.

Strategy insights

Hayden emphasizes on precision and bounce

Hayden stressed on the need for precision for India's fast bowlers, asking them to concentrate on the fourth and fifth stump line. He also asked them to utilize the extra bounce that Gabba pitch offers. "India, when they do get a chance to bowl, they need to rely on hovering in that fourth, fifth stump line a bit more," Hayden told Star Sports.

Batting tips

Hayden's advice for Indian batters

Apart from his bowling strategy, Hayden also gave some advice to the Indian batting unit. He stressed on the need for resilience and patience in tough conditions. "India must bat better, they must bat for time. They must bat a day of Test match cricket," he said. This emphasizes on occupying the crease for long and going for a score in the 350 range.

Information

Series tied 1-1

India won the first Test match in Perth's Optus Stadium by 295 runs. However, Australia roared back in style and won the pink-ball Test by 10 wickets. India were poor with the bat across both innings. Meanwhile, the Indian pacers also failed to make use of the pink ball.