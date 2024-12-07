Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian cricket star Jasprit Bumrah, who recently turned 31, has revealed the reason behind his jersey number 93.

Jasprit Bumrah reveals why he chose jersey number 93

What's the story India's spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has revealed the story behind his jersey number 93. The revelation came during an exclusive interview with Mark Howard at the Adelaide Oval, ahead of the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match between Australia and India. Bumrah explained that he had initially wanted to wear jersey number 12 but decided against it out of respect for senior player Yuvraj Singh who was already using it.

Bumrah, who turned 31 on Friday, has been a linchpin for the Indian cricket team across all formats of the game. He celebrated his birthday by taking the all-important wicket of Usman Khawaja during Australia's first innings in the ongoing Test match. The feat comes after he achieved the milestone of claiming his 50th Test wicket this year. He became the 3rd Indian bowler with 50-plus Test scalps in a calendar year.

Bumrah has also shown his leadership skills by leading India to a thumping 295-run win over Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.In his interview with Howard, he explained, "93 was the year I was born. So it's just that. When I came into the side (Indian cricket team), I wanted the number 12, but at that time, Yuvraj Singh had the number, so due to seniority, I gave him that number and chose this."