Summarize Simplifying... In short Former KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer, who led the team to the IPL 2024 finals, left the franchise before the 2025 mega-auction due to a disagreement.

Despite KKR's attempt to re-sign him, Iyer joined Punjab Kings for a record-breaking ₹26.75 crore, becoming the second costliest pick of the auction.

He is expected to captain PBKS in the upcoming season, reuniting him with his former Delhi Capitals coach, Ricky Ponting.

Shreyas Iyer turned 30 on Friday (Image Source: X/@IPL)

KKR extend birthday wishes to former skipper Shreyas Iyer

By Rajdeep Saha 01:33 pm Dec 07, 202401:33 pm

What's the story The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) sent warm birthday wishes to their former captain, Shreyas Iyer, on his 30th birthday. The team took to social media to share a photo and video to celebrate the occasion. Iyer played for KKR for three years (2022-2024) and led the team to their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2024.

Career highlights

Iyer's journey with KKR and IPL 2024 victory

Iyer was signed by KKR for ₹12.25 crore in the IPL 2022 mega-auction and subsequently appointed as captain. Despite a setback in IPL 2022 when KKR failed to advance to the second round, and missing out on IPL 2023 due to an injury, Iyer made a triumphant return in IPL 2024. Under his leadership, KKR not only topped the league stage but also became the first team to secure a place in the final.

New beginnings

Iyer's departure from KKR and record-breaking auction

Before the IPL 2025 mega-auction, Iyer and KKR failed to reach an agreement, resulting in his departure from the franchise. Although KKR tried to re-sign their former captain in the mega-auction, they failed. Iyer broke records in the auction, joining Punjab Kings (PBKS) for an eye-watering ₹26.75 crore. He became one of the auction's costliest picks, second only to Rishabh Pant who was picked by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹27 crore.

Future prospects

Iyer's potential captaincy at PBKS and previous IPL success

Although PBKS are yet to confirm their captain for the upcoming season, Iyer is widely expected to take up the role. This will reunite him with head coach Ricky Ponting, with whom he had worked at Delhi Capitals (DC) from 2018 to 2021. During his time at DC, Iyer had taken the team to the playoffs in IPL 2019 and their first-ever final in 2020.