KKR extend birthday wishes to former skipper Shreyas Iyer
The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) sent warm birthday wishes to their former captain, Shreyas Iyer, on his 30th birthday. The team took to social media to share a photo and video to celebrate the occasion. Iyer played for KKR for three years (2022-2024) and led the team to their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2024.
Iyer's journey with KKR and IPL 2024 victory
Iyer was signed by KKR for ₹12.25 crore in the IPL 2022 mega-auction and subsequently appointed as captain. Despite a setback in IPL 2022 when KKR failed to advance to the second round, and missing out on IPL 2023 due to an injury, Iyer made a triumphant return in IPL 2024. Under his leadership, KKR not only topped the league stage but also became the first team to secure a place in the final.
Iyer's departure from KKR and record-breaking auction
Before the IPL 2025 mega-auction, Iyer and KKR failed to reach an agreement, resulting in his departure from the franchise. Although KKR tried to re-sign their former captain in the mega-auction, they failed. Iyer broke records in the auction, joining Punjab Kings (PBKS) for an eye-watering ₹26.75 crore. He became one of the auction's costliest picks, second only to Rishabh Pant who was picked by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹27 crore.
Iyer's potential captaincy at PBKS and previous IPL success
Although PBKS are yet to confirm their captain for the upcoming season, Iyer is widely expected to take up the role. This will reunite him with head coach Ricky Ponting, with whom he had worked at Delhi Capitals (DC) from 2018 to 2021. During his time at DC, Iyer had taken the team to the playoffs in IPL 2019 and their first-ever final in 2020.