Travis Head hammers his second Test hundred vs India: Stats

What's the story Travis Head scored a phenomenal century in the ongoing second Test match against India at the Adelaide Oval. This was his eighth Test hundred, which witnessed a combination of brute force and finesse. His innings was characterized by powerful strokes and immaculate timing that overpowered the Indian bowling attack. Along with Marnus Labuschagne, Head gave much-needed solidity to Australia's innings on day two of the match.

An attacking knock from Head

India's morning session brought a glimmer of hope as Jasprit Bumrah sent Nathan McSweeney and Steven Smith back, leaving Australia at 103/3. However, Head and Labuschagne(64) fought back with a 65-run partnership. The former, who was a bit watchful early on, found boundaries for fun after completing his fifty. Notably, India posted 180/10 after electing to bat first. Australia have already taken a lead thanks to Labuschagne and Head.

Head breaks record for fastest century in Day-Night Tests

Head reached the three-figure mark in just 111 balls, setting set the record for the fastest century in day-night Tests. He bettered his own record of 112 balls against England in Hobart way back in 2022. While this was Head's third hundred in Day-Night Tests, only Labuschagne (4) has more tons in this regard.

Head vs India

Head's impressive track record against India

Head has a knack of doing well against India. His biggest achievement was scoring 163 in the 2023 World Test Championship final, helping Australia to a thumping 209-run win. He also scored a century in the final of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup where Australia defeated India at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, winning their sixth Cup in the 50-over format. Notably, he played an 89-run knock in the series opener in Perth.