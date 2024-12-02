Summarize Simplifying... In short Rising cricket star Sam Konstas, known for his unorthodox batting style, is eager to face off against world-class player Jasprit Bumrah.

Sam Konstas scored a brilliant century (Image source: X/@cricket.com.au)

Sam Konstas eyes face-off with Jasprit Bumrah after warm-up ton

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:42 am Dec 02, 202409:42 am

What's the story Promising Australian cricketer Sam Konstas said he wants to take on Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. This comes after Konstas's brilliant show in a pink-ball warm-up match in Canberra. The 19-year-old opener showed his prowess against Indian seamers Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep, but didn't get to face Bumrah who was missing from the match. Konstas smoked a brilliant hundred in the game.

Konstas also expressed his admiration for Bumrah and confidence in his own abilities. "Bumrah is a skillful player, obviously, and probably the best in the world. Hopefully, one day I can face him and see how we go," he said after the match. The young cricketer further added that he feels confident about his game after training hard and sees it as a great opportunity to play against top players.

Konstas first came into the limelight as part of the 2024 U-19 World Cup winning team and had a brilliant start to his Sheffield Shield career for New South Wales. Although he was in contention for a spot in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he lost out to Nathan McSweeney. In his innings against India, Konstas shocked everyone with some unorthodox reverse ramp shots that were executed to perfection.

Konstas credited former Australian captain Tim Paine for his aggressive batting approach. He revealed that he has been practicing the reverse ramp shots with Paine, who encouraged him to maintain a positive intent and treat the practice match like a 46-over game. Konstas's strategy paid off as he scored an impressive 107 runs off just 97 balls at a strike rate of over 110, including 14 fours and one six.