The team's progress, however, has been marred by an injury to key defender Wesley Fofana.

Chelsea are third in the Premier League (Image Source: X/@ChelseaFC)

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca downplays Premier League title talks

By Rajdeep Saha 01:08 am Dec 02, 202401:08 am

What's the story Chelsea's head coach Enzo Maresca has tempered expectations after his side's stunning 3-0 win over Aston Villa. Despite the win putting Chelsea level with second-placed Arsenal on 25 points, Maresca maintains his side isn't ready to challenge for the Premier League title this season. He cites lack of experience in high-stakes matches and title campaigns compared to sides like Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City.

Experience deficit

Maresca highlights team's inexperience in high-pressure games

Maresca stressed on the experience gap between his young squad and their more seasoned rivals. "This kind of players, some of them, in their life, in their experience, they have played probably one final," he said after the match. The coach was referring to Chelsea's appearance in last season's League Cup final at Wembley. He believes gaining more such experiences will improve the team's performance and competitiveness.

Team development

Chelsea's progress under Maresca's leadership

Under Maresca's guidance in his first season, Chelsea has improved tremendously. This is a refreshing change for fans after two years of mid-table finishes. Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer have scored eight goals each in 13 Premier League games this season, with Palmer also assisting Enzo Fernandez during the Aston Villa match. Palmer owns the 3rd-most assists this season (6). Despite these accomplishments, Maresca insists that his side still has a long way to go to compete against elite clubs.

Performance assessment

Maresca praises team's performance and acknowledges injury setback

Maresca praised his team's performance against Aston Villa, saying it was hard to single out any player who didn't perform well. However, the victory was marred by an injury to central defender Wesley Fofana, who could be sidelined for the busy Christmas period due to a hamstring issue. "It's a big loss for us because he is doing fantastic," Maresca said about Fofana's injury.

Information

Chelsea are third in the Premier League standings

After 13 matches, Chelsea are 3rd with 25 points. Notably, they have scored the exact number of goals as Arsenal (26) and conceded the same amount (14).