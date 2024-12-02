The incident took place in the 16th minute

Serie A: Fiorentina vs Inter abandoned after Edoardo Bove collapse



What's the story Fiorentina's midfielder, Edoardo Bove, collapsed on the field during a Serie A match against Inter Milan. The incident took place in the 16th minute of the game, prompting an immediate suspension and eventual abandonment of the match. The players of both teams quickly signaled for medical assistance and formed a protective circle around Bove as he was being attended to by medics. Here's more.

Medical response

Bove rushed to hospital after on-field collapse

Bove was immediately stretchered off the pitch and rushed to a nearby hospital in an ambulance. The referee asked both teams to leave the field after the incident. Bove, a 22-year-old Italian international, had joined Fiorentina on loan from Roma earlier this year in August. He had scored his first goal for La Viola against his parent club in October.

Support messages

Football community rallies around Bove

After the incident, messages of support poured in for Bove from all corners of the football world. His teammate and former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea took to social media to express his concern with a prayer hands emoji and the words "God please." Roma, Bove's parent club, also showed their support saying, "One of us, we are all with you."

Official statement

Serie A extends support to Bove

Serie A, Italy's top-tier football league, also stood in solidarity with Bove through their official social media account. "Forza Edoardo. We're all with you," read the message. The incident has sent shockwaves through the football community, with an outpouring of support for the young midfielder.

Update

Edoardo Bove is said to be breathing

According to Sky Italia, Bove is said to be breathing but was unconscious after being taken to hospital. "Sky Italia reporting that Bove, who is now in hospital, is breathing but remains unconscious. Gazzetta reporting that the game will be abandoned. Judging from the faces of the players before they left, it's the right decision. Not the right state of mind," ESPN's Gabriele Marcotti wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

