Lewandowski scored for Barcelona (Image Source: X/@FCBarcelona)

Robert Lewandowski races to 99 Champions League goals: Key stats

What's the story Veteran Polish striker Robert Lewandowski scored a fine brace for Barcelona in matchweek 4 of the Champions League 2024-25 season. Lewandowski scored a goal in each half against Red Star Belgrade as Barca won 5-2. Notably, the former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich ace has raced to 99 Champions League goals. He has been in supreme form this season in all competitions.

Barca went ahead (13') as Raphinha's freekick was converted by Inigo Martinez, who scored a header. Red Star Belgrade equalized via Silas (27'). Lewandowski restored parity in the 43rd minute after drilling a low shot into the corner. Jules Kounde's ball in the 6-yard box saw Lewy score his 2nd. Raphinha and Fermin Lopez scored next for Barca as Milson pulled one back (84').

Lewandowski is one shy of 100 UCL goals

Lewandowski is the 3rd-highest scorer in Champions League (excluding qualifiers) after Cristiano Ronaldo (140) and Lionel Messi (129). Lewy is one shy of becoming the 3rd player in the competition's history to score 100-plus goals. He managed 17 goals for Dortmund before hammering 69 goals for Bayern. And now, he owns 13 goals for Barca in this competition.

78 goals for Barcelona in all competitions

In 111 matches for Barca, he has smashed 78 goals across competitions after joining the club in the summer of 2022. In 2024-25, Lewandowski has scored 19 goals from 16 games, including five times in the Champions League. Lewy now has 20-plus goals involvement in 2024-25 (G19 A2). He managed 26 goals and nine assists last season. In 2022-23, he managed 33 goals (A8).