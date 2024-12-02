Rohit Sharma averages over 50 at number six in Tests

Should Rohit Sharma bat at number six in Adelaide Test?

By Parth Dhall 02:49 pm Dec 02, 2024

What's the story Devang Gandhi, the former cricketer, has recommended that Indian skipper Rohit Sharma should bat in the middle order in the impending 2nd Test against Australia in Adelaide (Day/Night). The suggestion comes after India's opening combination of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal fared well in the series opener in Perth, which Rohit missed due to personal reasons. It is worth noting that Rohit batted at number four in India's recently-concluded warm-up pink-ball Test in Canberra.

Performance review

Rohit's form and previous stint at number six

Rohit's recent form has been a cause for concern, especially after his disappointing performance in the practice game against Australia's Prime Minister's XI. Batting at four, the Indian skipper managed an 11-ball 3, though India won. Notably, Rohit last batted at number six in the 2018/19 season before becoming India's first-choice opener. Gandhi believes returning to this position could benefit Rohit and strengthen India's middle order.

Batting order

Gandhi's strategy for Rohit and Pant

Gandhi, in a conversation with Times of India, said, "In fact, I feel Rohit should come in at number six, because Rishabh Pant, too, has shaped up very well at five." He added that this would keep the left-right combo intact and it is not difficult for an opener to switch to a middle-order role. This suggestion is especially relevant for Rohit who started off as a number six batter for India in the format.

Alternative view

Pujara's take on Rohit's batting position

Cheteshwar Pujara, a pivotal player in India's past victories in Australia, has also weighed in on the debate. He hinted that if the current opening pair of Rahul and Jaiswal continues, Rohit could bat at number three, with Shubman Gill coming in at five. But if Rohit chooses to open, Pujara believes Rahul should bat at three and Gill should be positioned at five.

Information

Over 1,000 Test runs at number six

As mentioned, Rohit started his Test journey as a middle-order batter. He has scored 1,037 runs in 25 Test innings at number six at an incredible average of 54.57. Three of his 12 Test tons have come at this position.