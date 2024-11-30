Summarize Simplifying... In short Australian cricketer Josh Hazlewood will miss the Adelaide Test against India due to a "low grade left side injury".

Scott Boland is likely to replace him, marking his second Test in Adelaide.

Hazlewood has suffered a side strain (Image source: X/@ICC)

Injured Josh Hazlewood to miss Adelaide Test against India: Details

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:37 am Nov 30, 202408:37 am

What's the story Veteran Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the upcoming second Test against India in Adelaide, owing to a side strain. This will be his first missed home Test against India, which is a big blow for the Australian team considering his brilliant performance in day-night Tests. In Hazlewood's absence, Australia has called up two uncapped bowlers - Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett.

New additions

Abbott, Doggett join Australia's squad for 2nd Test

Abbott and Doggett have been added to the Australian squad for the second NRMA Insurance Test match against India in Adelaide. Both bowlers have been included in Australia's Test squads in the past but are yet to debut. Doggett was included in the UAE tour against Pakistan in 2018, while Abbott was named in the squad during the 2020-21 home series against India and was a reserve during the 2021-22 Ashes.

Potential replacement

Boland likely to replace Hazlewood in Adelaide Test

Meanwhile, Scott Boland is the most likely candidate to replace Hazlewood in the playing XI for the Adelaide Test. Boland last played a Test match in July 2023 at Headingley in that winter's Ashes tour. If picked, this will be his second Test in Adelaide after he played against the West Indies in 2022 where he had match figures of 3-45. It must be noted that Australia are under the pump, having lost the series opener by 295 runs.

Injury impact

Hazlewood's injury casts doubt on his series participation

Hazlewood was Australia's best bowler in the first innings of the opening Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Perth, taking 4-29 as India were bowled out for 150. He also starred last time India played in Adelaide, taking 5-8 in five overs as India were bowled out for 36 in 2020. His injury, a "low grade left side injury," according to Cricket Australia, raises doubts over his further participation in the remainder of the series.

Squad update

Abbott, Doggett join squad following strong Sheffield Shield performances

Abbott and Doggett have been added to the squad after impressive performances in the Sheffield Shield. Abbott recently took 4 for 71 against Tasmania, while Doggett picked a five-wicket haul against Western Australia and returned career-best figures of 6 for 15 against India A earlier this season. They join Beau Webster, who was added as cover for Mitchell Marsh after he pulled up sore during the Perth Test.

Information

Australia's updated squad for 2nd Test

Australia squad (for second Test): Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.