West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Match preview and stats
The West Indies cricket team will host Bangladesh in the second Test match at Sabina Park, starting Saturday. The venue is hosting a Test after more than three years. If West Indies managed to beat Bangladesh, it will be their first Test series sweep since July 2022. Back then, Bangladesh were WI's opponents as well. Ahead of a cracking 2nd Test, we decode the preview and stats.
Windies's batting and bowling show promise
The first Test witnessed promising performances from West Indies's batsmen, with Alick Athanaze and Mikyle Louis both nearing their maiden Test centuries. Justin Greaves scored his first Test century, while Kemar Roach provided valuable support. The team's four-man pace attack also proved effective against Bangladesh, not allowing them any easy scoring opportunities. Jayden Seales led the attack with Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph's fiery bursts.
Bangladesh's pace attack shows potential
Bangladesh's pace attack was a highlight in the first Test, with Taskin Ahmed taking eight wickets in the match. This included his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam also showed consistency, keeping Bangladesh competitive. For the second Test in Jamaica, Nahid Rana could potentially strengthen this attack further if selected for play.
Bangladesh's batting struggles continue
Bangladesh's batting has been a cause of concern, having repeated collapses to suffer their last five Test losses. In the first innings at North Sound, Jaker Ali and Mominul Haque scored fifties while Litton Das made 40. However, apart from these, only Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Jaker showed some fight in the second innings. Both teams also need to work on their catching skills as a number of catches were dropped during the match.
Players to watch: Justin Greaves and Jaker Ali
Justin Greaves, who announced himself with a century in the first Test, will look to continue the good work. Meanwhile, Jaker has been the one to show character under pressure for Bangladesh. He has scored fifties in his first two Tests and will look to shoulder more responsibility in Jamaica. Both teams are out of contention for a spot in the World Test Championship final but will look to finish this series on a high.
Pitch and weather report
As per ESPNcricinfo, Sabina Park has traditionally been a good pitch for both fast bowlers and spinners in Tests. Meanwhile, batters too have enjoyed themselves. One could see a balanced surface. Rainfall is prediced in all five days at Kingston so expect long waits.
Decoding the key stats
Veteran WI opener, Kraigg Brathwaite, is currently tied with Garfield Sobers on 85 Test matches. As per ESPNcricinfo, this is the most consecutive appearances for West Indies. Sobers played consecutive Tests from 1955 to 1972, while Brathwaite has been with the West Indies from 2014 onward. Mominul is closing in on 4,500 runs in Tests. He owns 4,412 runs at 37.77. In 83 Test matches, Roach owns a tally of 277 scalps at 27.55.