The International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering three options: a hybrid model with most matches in Pakistan except India's, hosting the entire tournament outside Pakistan while retaining Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) hosting rights, or holding the entire event in Pakistan without India.

Pakistan are the official hosts of CT 2025

Decision on Champions Trophy venue deferred again: Here's why

By Parth Dhall 06:13 pm Nov 29, 202406:13 pm

What's the story The International Cricket Council (ICC) has once again deferred the final decision on the venue for the next 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. As per ESPNcricinfo, the global cricket has given more time to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the official hosts of the tournament, to come up with a feasible plan. The final call regarding the same is expected over this weekend.

Meeting details

Short ICC board meeting to resolve venue issue

The ICC board meeting, which was held virtually on Friday, was a brief affair and lasted less than 15 minutes. It was earlier reported that the leadership of PCB, BCCI, and ICC along with other member boards would work together to find a mutually acceptable resolution. This proposed solution will likely require approval from both Indian and Pakistani governments.

Venue options

Three potential solutions for Champions Trophy venue

The ICC Board, which includes representatives of all 12 Full-Member nations, had three possible solutions on the agenda. These were a hybrid option where most matches would be played in Pakistan except those involving India, an alternative to host the entire tournament outside Pakistan while retaining PCB's hosting rights, and a proposal to hold the entire event in Pakistan without India.

Venue dilemma

Uncertainty over venue due to Indian government's stance

The uncertainty over the Champions Trophy venue arose after the BCCI announced that the Indian government had denied permission for the team to travel to Pakistan. The decision has since delayed finalizing the venue for the tournament. The PCB, which was awarded hosting rights for the Champions Trophy in 2021, has since sought clarification from the ICC over the BCCI's reasons and their communication timeline.

Hosting commitment

PCB's commitment to host Champions Trophy in Pakistan

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi recently reiterated his strong resolve to host the entire Champions in Pakistan across three venus - Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi. Despite the talks with BCCI and ICC being in progress, Naqvi is willing to talk to the BCCI to break this stalemate. Notably, the PCB is yet to release a statement regarding Friday's meeting.