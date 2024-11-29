Summarize Simplifying... In short Sri Lanka's 42 is the lowest-ever Test cricket total at Kingsmead, Durban, with only two players scoring in double figures.

Previously, Bangladesh and India held the record for the lowest totals at this venue, scoring 53 and 66 respectively.

Previously, Bangladesh and India held the record for the lowest totals at this venue, scoring 53 and 66 respectively.

These matches saw dominant performances from South Africa, with Keshav Maharaj's seven-wicket haul against Bangladesh being a highlight.

What's the story Sri Lanka perished for just 42 on Day 2 of the 1st Test against South Africa at Kingsmead in Durban. Proteas pacer Marco Jansen ripped apart the Lankans with a seven-wicket haul. SA resumed Day 2 on 80/4 and were bowled out for 191, however, the visitors suffered thereafter. SL's 42 is now the lowest-ever Test total at this iconic venue in Durban.

Sri Lanka: 42 vs South Africa, 2024

As mentioned, Sri Lanka's 42 is now the lowest-ever total at Kingsmead, Durban, in Test cricket. This is also the side's lowest-ever total in the format. It is worth noting that only Kamindu Mendis and Lahiru Kumara scored in double figures for the Lankans. Notably, the Lankan innings saw as many as five ducks. SL's 42 is also the lowest-ever Test total against SA.

Bangladesh: 53 vs South Africa, 2022

In March 2022, South Africa beat Bangladesh by 220 runs at Kingsmead in Durban. The Proteas bowled out Bangladesh for 53 in the final innings as the visitors attempted to chase 274. Keshav Maharaj took a record seven wickets, while Simon Harmer scalped the rest. Notably, SA used only two bowlers to defend this score.

India: 66 vs South Africa, 1996

India were also under the cosh in Durban back in 1996. They suffered a massive 328-run defeat against hosts South Africa in the Boxing Day Test. The Sachin Tendulkar-led Team India was bowled out for 100 and 66 in the two innings, respectively. In the second innings, only Rahul Dravid scored in double figures for India.