Summarize Simplifying... In short Former New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson, has made history by surpassing 9,000 Test runs, outpacing Joe Root and Virat Kohli.

With a career average nearing 55, Williamson's consistency is evident, especially since 2017 where he's averaged over 62 in Tests.

Despite a strong performance from England, New Zealand will need to step up their game to bounce back. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Williamson has become the 8th fastest to reach this landmark (Image source: X/@ICC)

Kane Williamson scripts history, completes 9,000 Test runs

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:56 am Nov 30, 202408:56 am

What's the story Kane Williamson has become the first New Zealander to complete 9,000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved the milestone with his 26th run in the third innings of the ongoing Christchurch Test against England. He becomes the eighth-fastest player to reach this landmark, having taken just 182 innings. Among his contemporaries, the Fab Four, he is second only to Steve Smith who achieved the feat in 174 innings.

Career comparison

Williamson's performance compared to contemporaries

In the race to 9,000 Test runs, Williamson overtook Joe Root and Virat Kohli who achieved the feat in 196 and 197 innings respectively. The former New Zealand skipper has been remarkably consistent in his Test career, averaging over 50 runs per calendar year since 2017. It must be noted that no other NZ batter has even 8,000 runs in the longest format.

Batting average

Williamson's career average outshines Root and Kohli

Williamson's career Test batting average is approaching 55, ahead of both Root (50.81) and Kohli (48.13). Among active players with at least 5,000 Test runs, he is just behind Smith who has an average of 56.40. Since 2017, he has averaged over 62 in Tests, highlighting his brilliance in recent years. This only strengthens his case as one of the finest players of the modern era in international cricket.

Stats

9,000 runs for Williamson

Williamson was NZ's top-scorer in the first innings, having scored 93 off 197 balls to help the hosts finish at 348/10. The Kiwi batter recorded his 36th half-century in Test cricket (100s: 32). He has now raced past 9,000 runs from 103 Test matches at an average of 55-plus. As per ESPNcricinfo, Williamson has managed 1,100-plus runs across 17 Tests against England with the help of four centuries and five fifties. His average is over 36 in this regard.

Summary

NZ are trailing in the game

As mentioned, Williamson's 93 meant NZ 348/10 while batting first in the game. Though England lost four early wickets in response, they finished at 499/10 courtesy a stunning 171-run innings from Harry Brook. Ollie Pope (77) and Ben Stokes (80) missed out on tons. The Kiwis need to put up a solid show with the bat in the third innings to bounce back.