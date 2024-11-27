Summarize Simplifying... In short Nathan Smith is set to make his Test debut for New Zealand against England, a move backed by captain Tom Latham.

In other team changes, former captain Kane Williamson returns to the lineup, replacing Will Young, despite Young's impressive recent performance.

Nathan Smith to make Test debut for NZ against England

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:20 am Nov 27, 202410:20 am

What's the story New Zealand all-rounder Nathan Smith will make his Test debut in the upcoming home series against England. The announcement comes just two weeks after his first international appearance in the ODI series against Sri Lanka. The 26-year-old seamer has been a standout performer in New Zealand's domestic cricket circuit, topping the wicket-takers list in this season's Plunket Shield competition with 33 dismissals for Wellington.

Latham endorses Smith's selection for Test debut

New Zealand captain Tom Latham has backed Smith's selection for his Test debut. "He's someone that has deserved his opportunity over a period of time and it's a really exciting challenge for him in a great series," Latham told reporters at Hagley Oval on Wednesday. "We're looking forward to getting behind him." This endorsement highlights the team's faith in Smith ahead of his maiden Test against England.

Williamson returns, Young dropped for England series

Apart from Smith's debut, the New Zealand team will also witness a change in their batting order. Former captain Kane Williamson will return to action in Christchurch on Thursday after missing out due to injury during the Black Caps's successful tour of India. This, unfortunately, means that batsman Will Young will be dropped despite his impressive performance against India where he scored 244 runs at an average of 48.80.

Latham acknowledges Young's contribution, welcomes Williamson's return

Latham admitted Young's huge contribution to the side and called his exclusion unfortunate. "He did a great job for us .... He's been fantastic over the last period of time but having someone like Kane come back in, it boosts the side with the caliber of player that he is," Latham said. This speaks volumes about the tough decisions teams have to make between performances and strategy.

NZ vs ENG: A look at the Test series

The upcoming series between New Zealand and England comes after a closely fought two-match series in February 2023, which ended in a 1-1 draw. The ongoing series will feature three Tests, with the second one starting on December 6 in Wellington and the last one in Hamilton from December 14. A clean sweep could seal New Zealand's berth in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, giving them a chance to reclaim the trophy they won by defeating India in 2021.

A look at his FC stats

As per ESPNcricinfo, Smith will make his Test debut with 53 First-Class apperances under his belt in which he has managed 144 scalps at a fine average of 25.85. This includes six five-wicket hauls. He has also clobbered 1,919 runs at 27.02. Smith has 13 fifties and a solitary ton in red-ball cricket.