Despite a low first-innings score, India's cricket team, led by Bumrah's strategic captaincy and eight-wicket haul, made history by becoming the first team to defeat Australia at Perth Stadium.

Bumrah's leadership was praised by cricket legends Wasim Akram and Sunil Gavaskar, the latter endorsing Bumrah's potential as a future Test captain.

This victory marks a significant turnaround from India's 2018 loss at the same venue.

Bumrah was named the Player of the Match

Shastri hails Bumrah's captaincy in India's historic win over Australia

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:25 am Nov 27, 202410:25 am

What's the story Former Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri has lauded Jasprit Bumrah for his phenomenal performance and leadership in the recent Perth Test. Shastri emphasized that Bumrah's deadly spells were key in putting Australia on the backfoot during the series opener of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This helped India clinch a thumping 295-run victory at Optus Stadium, with Bumrah being named the Player of the Match.

Match-turning performance

Bumrah's performance pivotal in securing lead

Despite India's paltry first-innings score of only 150 runs, Bumrah's five-wicket haul ensured the team got a vital 46-run lead. He carried on his brilliant form into the second innings as well, picking up three more wickets, including that of Travis Head who scored a brisk 89. Shastri stressed that "the Test match was decided by Bumrah's spell with the new ball in both innings."

Leadership praise

Bumrah's captaincy skills earn Akram's admiration

Bumrah's captaincy skills were also appreciated by Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram. He praised Bumrah for taking the captaincy mantle and bringing himself into the attack strategically when the opposition batters were on top. "Whenever a partnership was developing, he brought himself into the attack," Akram said. This move by Bumrah fetched him two important wickets on Day 3, triggering a collapse of Australian batting.

Historic win

Bumrah's captaincy and performance lead India to victory

Bumrah's eight wickets in the match helped India become the first team to defeat Australia at Perth Stadium. This is a stunning turnaround from 2018 when India lost at this venue despite Virat Kohli's century. Bumrah is also on the cusp of becoming India's top wicket-taker in Tests on Australian soil, further cementing his position as the team's trump card.

Captaincy potential

Gavaskar supports Bumrah's potential as Test captain

In Rohit Sharma's absence, Bumrah showed his leadership skills by guiding the team to victory. His strategic decisions and bowling changes were lauded by cricket great Sunil Gavaskar, who put to rest doubts about fast bowlers' ability to lead well. "He's only 30. So yes, clearly, he has shown that he can handle the cares of captaincy," Gavaskar told India Today in an interview.