Shastri hails Bumrah's captaincy in India's historic win over Australia
Former Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri has lauded Jasprit Bumrah for his phenomenal performance and leadership in the recent Perth Test. Shastri emphasized that Bumrah's deadly spells were key in putting Australia on the backfoot during the series opener of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This helped India clinch a thumping 295-run victory at Optus Stadium, with Bumrah being named the Player of the Match.
Bumrah's performance pivotal in securing lead
Despite India's paltry first-innings score of only 150 runs, Bumrah's five-wicket haul ensured the team got a vital 46-run lead. He carried on his brilliant form into the second innings as well, picking up three more wickets, including that of Travis Head who scored a brisk 89. Shastri stressed that "the Test match was decided by Bumrah's spell with the new ball in both innings."
Bumrah's captaincy skills earn Akram's admiration
Bumrah's captaincy skills were also appreciated by Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram. He praised Bumrah for taking the captaincy mantle and bringing himself into the attack strategically when the opposition batters were on top. "Whenever a partnership was developing, he brought himself into the attack," Akram said. This move by Bumrah fetched him two important wickets on Day 3, triggering a collapse of Australian batting.
Bumrah's captaincy and performance lead India to victory
Bumrah's eight wickets in the match helped India become the first team to defeat Australia at Perth Stadium. This is a stunning turnaround from 2018 when India lost at this venue despite Virat Kohli's century. Bumrah is also on the cusp of becoming India's top wicket-taker in Tests on Australian soil, further cementing his position as the team's trump card.
Gavaskar supports Bumrah's potential as Test captain
In Rohit Sharma's absence, Bumrah showed his leadership skills by guiding the team to victory. His strategic decisions and bowling changes were lauded by cricket great Sunil Gavaskar, who put to rest doubts about fast bowlers' ability to lead well. "He's only 30. So yes, clearly, he has shown that he can handle the cares of captaincy," Gavaskar told India Today in an interview.