Tom Latham urges New Zealand to maintain intensity against England
New Zealand cricket team captain Tom Latham has asked his squad to keep the same intensity and strategy they had in their recent 3-0 victory over India. The upcoming series will be played on a lush green Hagley Oval pitch, unlike the Wankhede strip where spinners ruled the roost. This will be a huge change in playing conditions for the team.
Team changes and Williamson's return
The New Zealand team will witness a few changes for the upcoming series against England. Tim Southee is likely to return, replacing Ajaz Patel, who took 11 wickets in the last series. Leg spinner Ish Sodhi will also be replaced by debutant seamer Nathan Smith. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson is likely to return to the team after recovering from a groin injury that ruled him out of the India tour.
Latham's leadership and focus on upcoming challenges
The historic series against India was Latham's first as full-time captain. He will now lead his side in a three-match series against England. Despite the recent success, Latham stressed on not resting on their laurels and focusing on the upcoming challenges. "It was an amazing couple of weeks, what we were able to do over in India," Latham told reporters. "Coming here, as cliche as it might sound, that is in the past."
Latham on adapting to new conditions
Latham emphasized the importance of his team adjusting quickly to the new conditions and taking their confidence from the last series forward. "New conditions, new team - for us, it's about trying to take as much confidence as we can from that series," he said. He was also pleased with how his team dealt with tough conditions in India and how they would need to do the same in their home series against England.
Stokes admires New Zealand's performance in India
England's Ben Stokes has lauded New Zealand's performance in India. "I've got huge admiration for what Tom and his team were able to do out in India," he said. He also recognized the importance of their win, saying, "India have been such a force in their home conditions and New Zealand have gone over there and won 3-0."