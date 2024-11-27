Summarize Simplifying... In short The Sri Lanka A's cricket tour of Pakistan has been abruptly halted due to political unrest.

SL A's tour of Pakistan cut short amid political unrest

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:27 am Nov 27, 202410:27 am

What's the story The ongoing series between Sri Lanka's A team and Pakistan Shaheens has been abruptly halted amid escalating political unrest in Islamabad. The decision was taken after the second one-day match of a three-game series was suspended on Tuesday, hours before it was scheduled to begin. The remaining two 50-over matches have been postponed indefinitely, after discussions between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Sri Lanka Cricket.

Future arrangements

Rescheduling plans and series status

The PCB has confirmed that the remaining matches, scheduled for Wednesday and Friday in Rawalpindi, have been postponed. The decision comes after Pakistan Shaheens's emphatic win over the visitors by 108 runs in Monday's match in Islamabad. Both the cricket boards are now working together to find new dates to complete the series.

Unrest details

Political protests and security measures

The political unrest in Islamabad was sparked by a protest march led by Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party on Sunday. The demonstrations have led to clashes between protesters and law enforcement, with reports of violence emerging. Amid the escalating situation, Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the chairman of the PCB, announced military forces have been deployed to restore order.