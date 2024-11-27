SL A's tour of Pakistan cut short amid political unrest
The ongoing series between Sri Lanka's A team and Pakistan Shaheens has been abruptly halted amid escalating political unrest in Islamabad. The decision was taken after the second one-day match of a three-game series was suspended on Tuesday, hours before it was scheduled to begin. The remaining two 50-over matches have been postponed indefinitely, after discussions between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Sri Lanka Cricket.
Rescheduling plans and series status
The PCB has confirmed that the remaining matches, scheduled for Wednesday and Friday in Rawalpindi, have been postponed. The decision comes after Pakistan Shaheens's emphatic win over the visitors by 108 runs in Monday's match in Islamabad. Both the cricket boards are now working together to find new dates to complete the series.
Political protests and security measures
The political unrest in Islamabad was sparked by a protest march led by Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party on Sunday. The demonstrations have led to clashes between protesters and law enforcement, with reports of violence emerging. Amid the escalating situation, Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the chairman of the PCB, announced military forces have been deployed to restore order.