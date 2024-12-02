Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite battling an ankle issue, Mitchell Marsh may play the Adelaide Test as a specialist batter, having been Australia's top performer recently.

In other team changes, Scott Boland could replace injured Josh Hazlewood, with Sean Abbott and Webster also joining the squad.

Amidst rumors of team discord, Travis Head insists the team is united and focused on improving their performance.

Mitchell Marsh may play Adelaide Test as specialist batter: Report

What's the story Mitchell Marsh could play as a specialist batter in the day-night Test against India at the Adelaide Oval, as per The Sydney Morning Herald. This comes after the all-rounder was surprisingly sore after Australia's 295-run defeat to India in the series opener in Perth. His fitness issues meant Beau Webster was added to the squad as a cover. Despite his physical discomfort, Marsh's show in Perth (47 from 67 balls) could earn him a place in the second Test.

Track record

Marsh's performance and injury history

Marsh has been nursing an ankle problem for some time now, which saw him miss a portion of the 2022-23 summer after undergoing surgery. His pace dropped considerably during the Perth Test as he had to bowl several spells. Despite all this, Marsh has been Australia's best-performing batter in recent years, amassing 803 runs at an average of 44.61 in 11 Tests since his century on return at Leeds last year.

Squad changes

Team adjustments and player reflections

In another news, Scott Boland is likely to replace Josh Hazlewood, who is ruled out of the game with a side strain. Sean Abbott has also been included in the expanded squad as another seamer. Webster's inclusion gives selectors an opportunity to lengthen the batting line-up by picking him over Boland. Travis Head, who scored 89 in the first Test's final innings, admitted they were outplayed by India for most of that match.

Team unity

Head dismisses rumors of team discord

Meanwhile, Head brushed aside rumors of a rift in the camp after Hazlewood's remarks were seen as indications of a divide between the batting and bowling camps. "That can be put to bed," Head said as quoted by The Australian.. He added that there is no divide in the team and everyone gets along well. Marnus Labuschagne was also spotted sweating it out in the nets as he looks to overcome his poor run.