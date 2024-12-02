Summarize Simplifying... In short Cricketer Mayank Markande has praised Pat Cummins's leadership, highlighting the confidence and support he provides to his team.

Markande, who previously played for Mumbai Indians under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, also commended Sharma for fostering a friendly atmosphere and encouraging players.

Now part of Kolkata Knight Riders, Markande has taken 37 wickets in his IPL career, with an economy of 8.91.

Markande opened up about his time playing for SRH (Image source: X/@IPL)

Mayank Markande hails Pat Cummins's leadership attributes

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:22 am Dec 02, 202411:22 am

What's the story Indian cricketer Mayank Markande has hailed Pat Cummins, calling him "one of the best captains" he has ever played under. The 27-year-old leg-spinner opened up about his time playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, where they finished as runners-up after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final. Markande picked eight wickets from seven games in the season at an economy of 11.77.

Captain's support

Markande appreciates Cummins's leadership style

Markande also praised Cummins's leadership style and how supportive the Australian cricketer was. "The freedom and confidence he gives is very important for us to grow and perform," Markande told Sports Today. He said Cummins was always there for his teammates, giving them valuable inputs and never making them feel abandoned on the field.

IPL experience

Markande's IPL journey and praise for Rohit Sharma

Before joining SRH, Markande represented the Mumbai Indians (MI) for two seasons under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, claiming 17 wickets from 19 matches. He also had a brief stint with Rajasthan Royals. The spinner lauded Sharma for creating a friendly environment and supporting bowlers. "Rohit bhai always maintains a friendly atmosphere... He also gives us freedom and encourages us to back our plans," Markande said.

Career progression

Markande's new IPL team and career stats

After SRH, MI, and a solitary game for Rajasthan Royals, Markande was snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at his base price of ₹30 lakh in the auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Across his IPL career, he has taken 37 wickets from as many matches at an economy of 8.91, including a four-wicket haul.