Summarize Simplifying... In short LSG owner Goenka praised his team's auction performance and leadership, highlighting the strength of their lineup from positions 3 to 8.

He singled out four key leaders - Rishabh, Pooran, Markram, and Mitch Marsh, and expressed hope for Rishabh Pant's long-term future with LSG, admiring his resilience and comeback from a severe injury.

LSG have four important leaders in their setup (Image source: X/@IPL)

LSG owner hails team's leadership options ahead of IPL 2025

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:19 am Dec 02, 202411:19 am

What's the story Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka is pleased with the team's combination for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He noted that the squad has four important leaders: Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, and Mitchell Marsh. Ahead of the auction, LSG retained Pooran for ₹21 crore. The franchise then picked Pant (₹27 crore), Markram (₹2 crore), and Marsh (₹3.40 crore) at the mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Team strategy

Goenka praises team's strong middle order and finishing

Speaking to Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel, Goenka spoke about LSG's auction performance. He said, "Our internal feeling is that our auction was excellent. Our focus was that our middle order and finishing should be extremely strong." He added they are happy with the strength of their lineup from No. 3 to No. 8 positions and the overall balance of the team, although no team is perfect.

Leadership dynamics

LSG's strategy for a strong leadership pool

Goenka also emphasized on the leadership aspect of the side, saying, "We have four leaders in our team - Rishabh, Pooran, Markram and Mitch Marsh. So it becomes a very strong leadership pool of intellect and thought, and strategy." He hailed these players as those who have a winning mindset. He specifically lauded Pant's passion to win and hoped Pant would join LSG after his brilliant 2024 T20 World Cup final.

Long-term prospects

Goenka's hopes for Pant's future with LSG

Goenka also expressed his admiration for Pant's resilience and fighting spirit, especially after coming back from a bad injury. He said, "That one thing of his appealed to me a lot. Along with that, he came back from a near-fatal injury, and he has come back to a form which is better than his original form." Hoping Pant stays with LSG long-term, Goenka said, "Rishabh is 27. So I hope he will be with LSG for the next 10-12 years."