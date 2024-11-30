Summarize Simplifying... In short Dinesh Chandimal, the star batter, scored his 30th Test fifty, contributing 83 runs to Sri Lanka's score against South Africa.

This performance also marked his 4th fifty against South Africa and increased his First-Class cricket total to 11,769 runs.

His partnership with Kusal Mendis added 75 runs, showcasing a strong performance despite a challenging start.

The star batter has raced to 5,946 runs from 85 matches at 43.40 (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Dinesh Chandimal slams his 30th fifty in Test cricket: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:52 pm Nov 30, 202404:52 pm

What's the story Dinesh Chandimal slammed his 30th fifty in Test cricket. He attained the feat in the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Kingsmead, Durban. Chandimal arrived at the crease when his side was reeling at 12/1 on Day 3. Sri Lanka finished the day at 102/5. On Day 4, Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva fought valiantly. Here's more.

A solid stand helps SL offer a rearguard effort

On Day 4, Chandimal and Dhananjaya offered a rearguard effort to make sure only one wicket fell in the morning session. Notably, each ball was played on its merit. The duo added 93 runs on Saturday and 95 overall. Keshav Maharaj dismissed Dhananjaya as SL were reduced to 196/6. Kusal Mendis joined Chandimal and the two added 75 runs. Gerald Coetzee ended Chandimal's stay.

4th fifty for Chandimal against South Africa

Chandimal, who was dismissed for a duck in SL's first innings, managed 83 runs from 174 balls. He slammed 12 fours. The star batter has raced to 5,946 runs from 85 matches at 43.40. He registered his 30th fifty (100s: 16). As per ESPNcricinfo, in 8 matches against South Africa, Chandimal has managed 433 runs at 27.06. He hit his 4th fifty versus SA.

11,769 runs for Chandimal in FC cricket

With this knock of 83, Chandimal now owns 11,769 runs in First-Class cricket. He has smashed 57 fifties in addition to 33 centuries. He has played 165 games (278 innings).