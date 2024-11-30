Summarize Simplifying... In short In their Test cricket face-offs, Kagiso Rabada has dismissed Dimuth Karunaratne six times across 13 innings, with Karunaratne scoring 146 runs from 265 deliveries off Rabada.

Kagiso Rabada vs Dimuth Karunaratne in Test cricket: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:36 pm Nov 30, 202404:36 pm

What's the story South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada got the wicket of Sri Lankan opener Dimuth Karunaratne twice in the first Test match at Kingsmead, Durban. After dismissing the batter for two runs in the 2nd innings, Rabada had his man once again in the 4th innings as Karunaratne fell for just four runs. Rabada has dominated this battle in Tests. We decode the stats.

Dismissals

How did Karunaratne get dismissed to Rabada in Durban?

In Sri Lanka's first innings score of 42 runs, Rabada kept drawing the southpaw onto the front foot with teasing lines before a ball angled in and curled away late to take a healthy outside edge. In Sri Lanka's 2nd innings, Karunaratne went to fiddle with a ball that should have been left alone and he ended up being caught.

Stats

Rabada has dismissed Karunaratne six times in Tests

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rabada has dismissed Karunaratne six times in Test cricket across 13 innings. The batter owns 146 runs from 265 deliveries off Rabada. Karunaratne averages 24.33 and his strike rate is 55.09. He has faced 198 dot balls in addition to hitting 20 fours. Notably, 5 of his six dismissals have come in South Africa at an average of 12.

Information

Karunarate averages 27.91 in SENA nations

Overall in Tests, Karunaratne owns 7,144 runs at 40.13. Notably, 1,591 of his runs have come in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia). He averages 27.91 in this regard.